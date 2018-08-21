Titans, Rishard Matthews agree to one-year extension

Tennessee Titans receiver Taywan Taylor might be earning praise from LeBron James, but it's Rishard Matthews that's getting the Benjamins.

The Titans and the receiver agreed to a one-year extension through the 2019 season, the team announced Tuesday. The extension is a team option with a base value of $7.75 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

ESPN's Field Yates first reported the deal.

With the team owning the option year, the extension includes no guaranteed money. Matthews fired his agent and negotiated this deal himself, per Rapoport.

Matthews was set to enter the final year of a three-year contract signed in 2016. The 28-year-old will earn $5 million in 2018.

Matthews has sat out practice sessions this summer while dealing with an undisclosed injury. As of last week, Matthews was seen at practice but had yet to participate. The wideout has missed the Titans first two preseason games.

Perhaps after getting an extension, we are closer to seeing Marcus Mariota's target back on the field.

The 6-foot wideout led all Titans receivers last season with 795 yards on 53 receptions and added four touchdowns.

Assuming Matthews returns to the field before Week 1, Mariota boasts a stellar receiver corps entering 2018. The veteran brings reliability, former first-round pick Corey Davis provides upside to be a dynamic No. 1 target, and Taylor provides an explosive deep threat. Add in Delanie Walker as a security blanket and Dion Lewis out of the backfield, and Mariota should thrive in Matt LaFleur's offense.