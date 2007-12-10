Risers & fallers: Walker, Young have added value

Brandon Jacobs – Jacobs ran for just 70 yards on 22 carries (3.2 YPC) Sunday, but he was returning from a hamstring injury and faced a tough front seven in Philadelphia. He also lost two fumbles in the contest, so it's safe to say he wasn't at this best. Still, he didn't appear to aggravate the injury, and he's has impressed when on the field this season (4.9 YPC). Even better news is the fact Reuben Droughns was stuffed at the goal line, which will hopefully lead to more opportunities from in close for the 6-4, 264-pound Jacobs.