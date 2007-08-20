Risers & Fallers: McNabb, Quinn impress

Willie Parker, RB, Steelers: Parker had four carries for just four yards against the Redskins on Saturday, but that his swollen knee was healthy enough for him to see any action at all in the team's third preseason game is a good sign. With Kevan Barlow in danger of being cut and Najeh Davenport dinged up yet again, look for Parker to be the workhorse again this season, only in a more wide-open and dynamic offense under new offensive coordinator Bruce Arians.