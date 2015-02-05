Around the NFL

Richard Sherman welcomes baby boy into family

Published: Feb 04, 2015 at 11:32 PM

Richard Sherman's son did exactly what his father told him to do.

With the slight possibility that he could be born on Super Bowl Sunday, Sherman said he knew his son would wait patiently and come out another day.

Apparently, that day was Thursday.

All else aside, this is a great moment for Sherman and his budding family. There are many things in life more important than football, and this is most certainly one of them.

