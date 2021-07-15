Free-agent CB Richard Sherman released, now facing four misdemeanors 

Around the NFL

Published: Jul 15, 2021 at 07:18 PM
Grant Gordon

Richard Sherman, a free-agent cornerback and 10-year NFL veteran, has been released from King County (Wash.) Correctional Facility following a King County judge's order of his release without bail Thursday.

Sherman is now scheduled to appear in court Friday at 8:30 a.m. PT for a second hearing to face four misdemeanor charges – criminal trespass (domestic violence designation), malicious mischief, DUI and resisting arrest – stemming from a Wednesday arrest.

"We're investigating the circumstances related to these allegations by the state," Sherman's attorney, Cooper Offenbecher, said Thursday, per the Tacoma News Tribune. "Richard is thankful to have support of his family and friends. We look forward to vigorously defending this case in court."

Sherman, 33, was arrested near Seattle on Wednesday morning and booked for resisting arrest, malicious mischief and burglary domestic violence. He was also being investigated by the Washington State Patrol in an alleged hit-and-run and DUI while driving through a closed construction zone.

Prosecutors on Thursday did not seek a charge for burglary domestic violence and it was downgraded to the aforementioned charge of criminal trespass with a domestic violence designation.

Three of the charges stem from an incident Wednesday morning when Sherman arrived at a family member's house – identified as his wife's parents' residence – and attempted to force his way into the home and officers were called onto the scene. Upon his attempt to enter the home, Sherman allegedly caused damage to the door of the residence, which brought about the malicious mischief charge.

After police arrived and spoke with Sherman, he attempted to walk away, according to Redmond (Wash.) police chief Darrell Lowe in a Wednesday news conference. Thereafter, per Lowe, officers made physical contact with Sherman, who resisted arrest. In the ensuing altercation, a K-9 was deployed to aid in getting Sherman into custody. Sherman and an officer sustained minor injuries, according to Lowe.

Sherman's wife, Ashley Moss, spoke with the Seattle Times on Wednesday and said that no family members were injured in the incident.

Earlier in the evening, a 911 call reported that a possibly impaired driver had entered a closed construction zone, Washington State Patrol captain Ron Mead said Wednesday. The license plate reported Sherman as owner of the car, which was later found abandoned in a nearby parking lot and appeared to have sustained significant damage. This incident led to the DUI charge.

The NFL released the following statement on Sherman Wednesday:

"Free agents are eligible to sign with any team. The league investigates any incident involving law enforcement and if there is a violation of the personal conduct policy the player would be facing discipline."

Over the first seven seasons of his career, Sherman played for the Seattle Seahawks and earned five Pro Bowl selections and helped the team win a Super Bowl. He then played three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, including last year. He is currently a free agent.

San Francisco general manager offered his support when speaking with reporters on Thursday.

"More than anything, just praying for them. They're good people," Lynch said of Sherman and his wife Ashley, via NBC Sports Bay Area's NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. "Just praying that they find their way through this and we'll support them any way we can."

