Richard Sherman answers Cromartie's criticism

Last week Antonio Cromartie suggested Richard Shermancouldn't be considered the best corner in the NFL because the Seattle Seahawks' defensive back doesn't trail the opponent's best receiver.
On Tuesday Sherman provided his rebuttal:
"That was unfortunate," he said after stating he'd heard Cromartie's comments. "You'd think that after me helping him get the Pro Bowl bid this year; we went to the Super Bowl or he wouldn't have made the Pro Bowl otherwise (Cromartie was initially an alternate). And now he's talking bad.
"I think it's one of the things that's just the ignorance of the public. How many great left tackles do you see switching to the right side because there's a great d-end switches to the right side. You don't see it. Great players stay on their side and do what they're supposed to do.
"How many guys have you seen switching from side to side on a No. 1 defense? We're the No. 1 defense for a reason. You'd think guys like that wouldn't, who coaches a No. 1 defense to be worse? If we're No. 1, it must be working. It's an effective strategy for us and obviously we're playing at a high level. I guess when you're doing something great you're always going to have naysayers and detractors. I guess this is just one of those situations, but it's unfortunate."
I have nothing to add to this exhausting exchange.
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