Richard Sherman answers Cromartie's criticism

"How many guys have you seen switching from side to side on a No. 1 defense? We're the No. 1 defense for a reason. You'd think guys like that wouldn't, who coaches a No. 1 defense to be worse? If we're No. 1, it must be working. It's an effective strategy for us and obviously we're playing at a high level. I guess when you're doing something great you're always going to have naysayers and detractors. I guess this is just one of those situations, but it's unfortunate."