Rice is a surefire first-round choice in fantasy drafts

Published: May 31, 2011 at 07:25 AM

Is Ray Rice worth an early round selection in 2011 fantasy drafts?

For as long as the Ravens have been around, they've been all about defense. Okay, there were those 4- and 6-win years in which Vinny Testaverde was slinging the ball all over the field, but we tend to forget those. Let's just say that ever since the Ravens really arrived in their Super Bowl season in 2000, Baltimore has been pretty much all about defense.

But a funny thing happened to the Ravens last season. They won games with scores that ended up like 37-34, 34-28, and 30-24. Sure, the defense came on a bit late in the regular season, but then there was that season-ending loss at Pittsburgh in the playoffs, when the Steelers scored 31 points. Yes, after a decade of dominance, the Ravens' defense finally started showing its age.

As the cracks have appeared in the foundation of Baltimore's defense, however, the offense has picked up the pace. The Ravens scored 385 points in the 2008 season and equaled a club record when they scored 391 points in 2009. They fell only about 2 points per game short of that mark in 2010.

Not coincidentally, 2008 was the year Rice arrived in Baltimore. In the two seasons that he's been a full-time starter, Rice has amassed 3,817 yards from scrimmage and scored 14 touchdowns.

Still, after beginning last season as the No. 3 fantasy running back on most preseason rank lists, Rice disappointed his owners. Though he gained 1,776 yards from scrimmage, he scored only six touchdowns and was inconsistent.

As the Ravens continue morphing into a team that relies more on its offense, however, expect those numbers to rise in 2011. After all, Rice still has everything you want in a featured fantasy back. No timeshare? Check. Catches passes on third downs? Check. Gets the goal-line work? Check. One-hundred-plus yards from scrimmage per game? Check.

Sounds like a first-round draft choice to me.

Bottom line: Draft Ray Rice in the early rounds -- read: first round -- and enjoy the results.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster activated off IR, expected to play vs. Chiefs

Steelers wideout ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ will be activated off injured reserve and is expected to play against the host Chiefs in Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend showdown, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury: Decision on J.J. Watt playing vs. Rams to 'come down to the wire'

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt (shoulder) has a chance to make his return just in time for Super Wild Card Weekend, but coach Kliff Kingsbury said that decision will be last minute.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 15

The latest NFL roster and injury news from Saturday.
news

Derek Carr's future with Raiders likely tied to head coach hire

When the Raiders take the field Saturday against the Bengals, interim coach Rich Bisaccia will lead them out there. If they lose, uncertainty awaits. Ian Rapoport writes that Las Vegas will conduct a full and thorough coaching search when the offseason begins, and it appears the future of quarterback Derek Carr will be tied in with it.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW