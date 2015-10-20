Ricardo Lockette's flea-flicker grab is best of Week 6

The Seahawks haven't had a strong start to the season by any stretch of the imagination, but the Seattle offense remains chock full of surprises. Four seasons ago, Marshawn Lynch shook the stadium -- and the city -- with his thunderous Beast Quake run that silenced the Saints. Last year, Pete Carroll flipped the script on the Packers with a fake field goal touchdown pass in the NFC Championship Game, a play that seismically shifted the game's momentum. So it's no surprise that on Sunday in Seattle's biggest game of the season to date, Carroll and Co. pulled out all the stops.