Around the NFL

Saturday, Jun 27, 2020 10:25 AM

Rhule: Teddy Bridgewater has 'arm strength' to throw deep ball

Matt Rhule is not concerned with the conversation surrounding new Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and his past history throwing downfield -- or lack thereof.

"I don't really listen, hear those things," the first-year Carolina head coach said Thursday, per the Panthers' official site. "Teddy, for us, is exactly what we want."

"He certainly has the arm strength to do it," Rhule added. "But I think he's done what he's been asked to do."

What Bridgewater was asked to do in five starts last season for the Saints was take care of the ball and keep the New Orleans offense afloat in relief of an injured Drew Brees -- and he did that with aplomb. Bridgewater went 5-0 as Brees rehabbed a broken thumb, throwing nine touchdowns to just two interceptions over that span to go along with 1,205 passing yards and a 69.7 completion percentage.

The one thing Bridgewater wasn't asked to do, however, was consistently test opponents deep. Per Next Gen Stats, Bridgewater ranked last in average intended air yards (6.2) and third to last in average completed air yards (4.6) among quarterbacks with a minimum of 128 pass attempts in 2019. Some of that can be attributed to the Saints' scheme as Brees posted similar splits last year (6.7 IAY and 5.2 CAY).

Judging off the quotes from Rhule, however, expect to see Bridgewater airing it out more under new Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady to take advantage of a trio of receivers with big-play potential.

"I think one of the great things that's one of the strengths of our team is that Robby Anderson's a deep-play threat. Curtis Samuel is a deep-play threat. DJ Moore is a deep-play threat," Rhule said. "So we feel like we have the power to be able to take advantage of throwing the ball downfield, and we know Teddy can do that."

Related Content

Jim Brown praises harmony between Black, white athletes in fight against racism
news

Jim Brown praises harmony between Black, white athletes in fight against racism

For over 50 years, Jim Brown has witnessed -- and fought against -- decades of injustice against African Americans in the United States. And, at age 84, the Hall of Fame running back has maintained a watchful eye on the recent efforts to combat systemic racism and social inequality. On Friday, the NFL legend and civil rights activist sat down with NFL Network's Steve Wyche on NFL Total Access to share his perspective on what's been happening in America.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
news

Teams having conversations with associates of Colin Kaepernick

As interested teams continue to do research on Colin Kaepernick, there are conversations happening with friends and associates of the free-agent quarterback, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday.
NFL hopes to present revised proposal rewarding minority development in fall 
news

NFL hopes to present revised proposal rewarding minority development in fall 

The NFL competition committee hopes to present a revised proposal to reward teams for identifying and developing minority coaches and executives at the Fall League Meeting in October.
Patriots air roundtable special addressing race relations
news

Patriots air roundtable special addressing race relations

About two dozen members of the Patriots participated in roundtable conversations on racism in America as part of a special episode of Patriots All Access, which aired Friday night.
49ers first-rounders Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk sign rookie contracts
news

49ers first-rounders Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk sign rookie contracts

The San Francisco 49ers signed their two first-round picks Friday, inking DT Javon Kinlaw and WR Brandon Aiyuk four-year contract contracts.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 40-9. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Not much traction between Chris Jones, Chiefs on long-term deal

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Friday that there hasn't been much traction toward a long-term contract between franchise-tagged DT Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Darius Leonard says he was racially profiled at S.C. restaurant 
news

Darius Leonard says he was racially profiled at S.C. restaurant 

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said Thursday that he and his family were racially profiled at a Florence, S.C., Chipotle and later asked to leave the restaurant.
Adam Gase: 'Yes, I want' Jamal Adams on the Jets
news

Adam Gase: 'Yes, I want' Jamal Adams on the Jets

Adam Gase isn't interested in discussing the Jamal Adams situation publicly. The New York Jets coach told reporters Friday in a conference call that he's keeping all discussions about the star safety's trade request in-house.  
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
news

Buccaneers LB Jason Pierre-Paul underwent minor knee surgery

Jason Pierre-Paul endured another surgery. This one is minor. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pass-rusher underwent minor knee surgery this week, Tom Pelissero reports. 
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Bills in overtime, 22-19. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Bills QB Josh Allen trying to bring early '90s vibes back to Buffalo

The aura surrounding the early '90s Buffalo teams that reached four straight Super Bowls will never leave Western New York. With Bills Mafia always raging despite some wayward seasons, QB Josh Allen wants to give fans that early '90s feel once again.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Riley Ridley stretches with teammates during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp at Halas Hall, Friday, May 3, 2019, in Lake Forest, Ill.
news

Bears WRs coach predicts big growth from Riley Ridley in 2020

Quarterback isn't the only question mark for the Bears' offense. The receiver depth chart is another aspect that must be shaken out during training camp. The man who WRs coach Mike Furrey sees making a big leap in 2020? Riley Ridley.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL