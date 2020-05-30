Rhule: Teddy Bridgewater 'brings out the best in people'

From there, Rhule said he followed Bridgewater's NFL journey, and respected his perseverance and attitude, something he gleaned firsthand from an encounter the two had in late 2019. One day while Rhule's Baylor Bears were practicing at the Saints' facility in preparation for the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, then-Saints backup Bridgewater stopped his individual workouts to speak to sophomore receiver Tyquan Thornton. Rhule said that Bridgewater apologized to him for interrupting walkthroughs to talk to his fellow Miami native, to which he informed him wasn't a problem in the slightest.

"I sat there and told him, 'Teddy, I just want you to know how much respect I have for you. Having coached against you, having seen what you've done, having seen the way people respond to you. Man, I just wish you the best,'" Rhule told Bridgewater. Fast forward a couple months later and now the pair are working in tandem.

Bridgewater has overcome multiple hurdles in his career but, at 27, he's getting the chance to start anew in Carolina and come into a season as the undisputed leader for the first time since 2015. His new coach is more than eager for the chance to see Teddy do his thing once again.