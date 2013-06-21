RGIII cutting, changing direction without setback

Published: Jun 21, 2013 at 11:22 AM
Chris Wesseling

This week's edition of the "ATL Debate Club" podcast reviewed the major storylines from minicamps and organized team activities. My top takeaway was that Robert Griffin III would be under center for the Washington Redskins in Week 1, running the pistol and resuming his battle with Adrian Peterson for most exciting player in the NFL.

Like Peterson a year ago, Griffin remains on an incredibly accelerated schedule in his return from surgery to repair his anterior cruciate ligament.

Already running light sprints a month ago, Griffin graduated to three days of making cuts and changing direction this week, The Washington Post reports. Griffin's knee reportedly responded well and encountered no setbacks.

A pair of checkups with Dr. James Andrews await Griffin in early July and just before training camp. Griffin recently predicted to NFL.com's Albert Breer that he would "without a doubt" be ready to join teammates for the start of camp.

If Griffin takes the field in late July, it would put the star quarterback ahead of Peterson's 2012 pace in the running back's historic return from ACL surgery.

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

