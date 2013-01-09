RG3 knee surgery set today; all Wednesday's NFL news

Published: Jan 08, 2013 at 07:47 PM

Get a head start on Wednesday's football talk with "NFL AM" beginning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, hear from Baltimore Ravens linebacker Paul Kruger and Denver Broncos safety Mike Adams on the teams' divisional playoff showdown. Plus the latest on Robert Griffin III's knee surgery.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay will re-air the Baltimore Ravens' 24-9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts from Wild Card Weekend on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

Here's what else is on tap for Wednesday:

» This weekend's divisional round kicks off when Ray Lewis and the Baltimore Ravens visit Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos on Saturday. NFL Network's Kimberly Jones has a preview.

» Albert Breer has his take on Sunday's Houston Texans-New England Patriots matchup.

» Jeff Darlington offers his take on whether Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons will finally get over the playoff hump against the red-hot Seattle Seahawks.

» Bucky Brooks analyzes Saturday night's clash between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers.

» Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice join an all-new Rich Eisen Podcast.

» Catch an all-new Wild Card edition of "Sound FX" tonight at 10:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

» What was the best play of the 2012 NFL season? Watch 20 of the best, and then vote for the Top 10, with the winners to be unveiled at the NFL Honors ceremony.

» Tweet your way into NFL lore. Come up with creative names for Marshawn Lynch's winning touchdown run, John Kuhn's score against the Vikings and Ray Lewis' final dance in Baltimore. We'll pick our favorite names, and let users pick the final winner.

» Happy birthday to Pro Football Hall of Famer Bart Starr, who turns 79 on Wednesday.

