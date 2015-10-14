Rex Ryan won't rule out Tyrod Taylor starting

"I would not rule out Tyrod Taylor as starting this week," Ryan told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday morning. "Although I know it's widely reported that that's the case. We will see, that's a possibility. I certainly wouldn't count Tyrod Taylor out. He did finish the game this past week. I can tell you this: He's got heart, he's got toughness and he's got a lot of ability. I definitely would not rule him out."