Rex Ryan sends out more aircraft above Jets practice

Published: Nov 06, 2014 at 06:42 AM

More aircraft flew over New York Jets practice Thursday. Rex Ryan was the one delivering the message this time.

One day after a plane with a "Fire John Idzik" banner buzzed over the Jets' Florham Park facility, Ryan arranged for a remote-controlled toy chopper to fly above the players, coaches and media inside the team's practice bubble.

This message this time? "Go Jets."

After practice, Ryan said the stunt was his idea and served as a message to his 1-8 team that the Jets remain "all in it together."

"I dont know if you noticed the helicopter out there today," Ryan said with a grin. "I admit it -- it came from me."

A Jets team employee flew the foot-long helicopter via remote control for several minutes, according to The Associated Press. Ryan joked that he'd hoped to "buzz the tower" where the press is located, but was convinced otherwise.

It was a lighthearted moment facilitated by Ryan, who came to his general manager's defense after the plane incident became the big news out of Wednesday's practice. Four straight non-winning seasons will likely doom Ryan come January, but it's good to see he's retained his sense of humor.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

