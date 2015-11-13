Rex Ryan's Buffalo Bills notch statement win with stout defense

4) In the first half, the Jets put on a clinic on how to contain and pressure Tyrod Taylor. He looked confused and flustered as Gang Green filled the rush lanes -- leaving Taylor little room to run -- and forced him to peek at the pressure rather than finding which receivers were breaking open down the field. Taylor only ran for 12 yards on six carries, but because of takeaways, the Bills were still able to carry out and win with their ideal offensive game plan. As has been the case most of the season, Buffalo kept Taylor under 30 passing attempts while still creating explosive plays down the field in minimal tries. On the year, one in every six attempts for Taylor has resulted in a gain of 20-plus yards (tied with Arizona for best in the NFL coming into Week 10).