Rex Ryan reiterates Buffalo Bills will make playoffs

Rex Ryan doubled down on his prediction that the Buffalo Bills would end their playoff drought in 2015.
Ryan made a similar comment at his introductory press conference with the Bills, who haven't made the postseason since 1999. When asked again Wednesday night, at a charity celebrity softball game at Yankee Stadium to honor slain police officers, if that means the Bills will make the playoffs, Ryan confirmed his belief.
"I think we will," he said. "Yep, I think we will."
Even though that sounds like a guarantee, it's not a guarantee, apparently.
"Nah, I'm not going to say it's a guarantee," Ryan said. "But I guarantee you one thing: Teams aren't going to want to play us. I can tell you that much ... come watch practice, and you'll probably come away with the same feeling I have. We're loaded on defense. We're loaded at the skill positions. So we'll see."
Ryan is absolutely correct about being loaded on defense and at the skill positions with LeSean McCoy, Percy Harvin and Sammy Watkins. But potential offensive line trouble and a depressing quarterback situation could end up undermining the Bills' potential.
"Obviously, it's not an ideal situation, or there would already be one guy there (as the starter)," Ryan said of the quarterback battle between Matt Cassel, EJ Manuel and Tyrod Taylor. "But we have enough talent there that I'm confident that when it's all said and done, we'll be fine."
Rex: Forever the optimist.
