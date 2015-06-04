Around the NFL

Rex Ryan reiterates Buffalo Bills will make playoffs

Published: Jun 04, 2015 at 12:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Rex Ryan doubled down on his prediction that the Buffalo Bills would end their playoff drought in 2015.

"I think we'll be in it this year," Ryan said, via NJ.com. "So we'll see."

Ryan made a similar comment at his introductory press conference with the Bills, who haven't made the postseason since 1999. When asked again Wednesday night, at a charity celebrity softball game at Yankee Stadium to honor slain police officers, if that means the Bills will make the playoffs, Ryan confirmed his belief.

"I think we will," he said. "Yep, I think we will."

Even though that sounds like a guarantee, it's not a guarantee, apparently.

"Nah, I'm not going to say it's a guarantee," Ryan said. "But I guarantee you one thing: Teams aren't going to want to play us. I can tell you that much ... come watch practice, and you'll probably come away with the same feeling I have. We're loaded on defense. We're loaded at the skill positions. So we'll see."

Ryan is absolutely correct about being loaded on defense and at the skill positions with LeSean McCoy, Percy Harvin and Sammy Watkins. But potential offensive line trouble and a depressing quarterback situation could end up undermining the Bills' potential.

"Obviously, it's not an ideal situation, or there would already be one guy there (as the starter)," Ryan said of the quarterback battle between Matt Cassel, EJ Manuel and Tyrod Taylor. "But we have enough talent there that I'm confident that when it's all said and done, we'll be fine."

Rex: Forever the optimist.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Cam Newton's massive extension and the return of Adrian Peterson. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers president Mark Murphy: Aaron Rodgers is a 'complicated fella'

Though there's been no budging or development as it's concerned with Rodgers coming back into the Green Bay fold, Packers president Mark Murphy recently spoke about the QB and with all things Rodgers and the Pack, it's sure to draw notice. 
news

Miami tackle machine Jerome Baker not worried about new deal 'right now'

Despite some great production statistically, Dolphins LB Jerome Baker realizes he still has much to improve upon and he wants to do it in Miami. Thusly, Baker's been front and center at Dolphins organized team activities despite being on the final year of his rookie contract with apparently no talk of a new deal.  
news

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman waiting for 'right opportunity' with contender 

With June in full bloom, veteran cornerback Richard Sherman remains a free agent and says he's biding his time and waiting for the "right opportunity" with a team "competing for a championship."
news

Antonio Gibson: There's 'a lot of weapons' on new Washington offense

Entering his second season and taking part in his first organized team activities, dynamic Washington RB Antonio Gibson has pronounced that his turf toe is healed up and the Football Team's offense is reinvigorated and revamped. 
news

Can Titans OL Adam Coon be the next Stephen Neal?

Amid all the clamor surrounding the trade to bring in WR Julio Jones, the Titans also welcomed another intriguing offensive player in former standout wrestler Adam Coon. 
news

Dolphins WR Will Fuller on teaming with Jaylen Waddle: 'It's going to be fun'

Will Fuller brings plenty of speed to Miami and so does rookie Jaylen Waddle. The former Texans wide receiver believes speeds is in abundance on the Dolphins offense and "it's going to be fun."
news

Saints QB Drew Brees' retirement official three months after announcement

Drew Brees is officially retired. The future Hall of Famer's March 14 announcement went into effect Friday, per the league's transaction wire. 
news

Roundup: 49ers sign veteran OL Senio Kelemete; Ravens ink first-rounder Odafe Oweh

San Francisco is bringing in some much-needed offensive line help with a former Houston offensive lineman and Baltimore has signed its second first-rounder. 
news

Jets RB Tevin Coleman: I've got 'a lot left in my tank' after injury-ravaged 2020

Running back ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ knows his injury-ravaged 2020 campaign doesn't inspire confidence that he will bounce back with the New York Jets. But the running back believes he has plenty to offer his new club. 
news

Bengals G Michael Jordan on play that got Joe Burrow hurt: 'I took it really personal'

After a horrendous season defined by an infamous play in which QB Joe Burrow was lost for the season, Bengals guard Michael Jordan is aiming to bouncing back in 2021.
news

Falcons WR Russell Gage ready to help fill Julio Jones' shoes

After the offseason trade of star wide receiver Julio Jones, Russell Gage steps in as an every-down starter in Atlanta, and the fourth-year pro feels ready for the opportunity. 
news

Ron Rivera planning for open QB competition during Washington training camp

The Washington Football Team signed Ryan Fitzpatrick this offseason, but coach Ron Rivera is planning a competition this summer, giving Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen a shot at the starting job.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW