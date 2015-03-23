Around the NFL

Rex Ryan: Percy Harvin will take pressure off Watkins

Published: Mar 23, 2015 at 04:20 AM

Sammy Watkins entered the 2014 season as the NFL's most-hyped rookie receiver. It didn't end that way.

The No. 4 overall pick was easily overshadowed by the instant impacts of Odell Beckham Jr. in New York and Mike Evans in Tampa Bay. Watkins' first-year stat line was commendable (65 catches, 982 yards, six touchdowns), just not remarkable.

Watkins will face plenty of pressure to get on Beckham and Evans' level in Year 2. Bills coach Rex Ryan believes the arrival of Percy Harvin will be key in Watkins' development.

"What we're trying to do is take a little pressure off Sammy Watkins," Ryan told WGR Sportsradio 550 last week, via the Bills' team website. "You might recall last year Sammy got double almost every snap. You roll your coverage to him and all that. With a guy like Percy Harvin that's now going to be difficult to do. Percy can catch a slant and take it the distance and he can go over the top of you. He's a game breaker."

Harvin brought little spark to Ryan's offense last season during the wideout's eight-game audition with the Jets as New York attempted to establish the wide receiver on the outside. But if Greg Roman can find a way to maximize Harvin's talents, he can change the offense entirely.

That can only mean good things for Watkins, a gifted talent who looms as a major breakout candidate in 2015.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast makes some bold free agency predictions and discusses Adrian Peterson's future. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

