Rex Ryan on Buffalo Bills: I don't wish them luck

Ryan is again unemployed, terminated with a week left in the second year of his five-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, signed just weeks after he was relieved of his duties as head coach of the New York Jets. His AFC East tour stops there, at least for now, as the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins won't be in the market for a new head coach for the foreseeable future. So with plenty of time to reflect on what went wrong in Orchard Park and the Meadowlands, does Ryan have ill will toward his former employers?