Rex Ryan: I won't be here if Jets' struggles continue

The New York Jets got what Rex Ryan described Sunday as an "ass whipping" courtesy of the San Diego Chargers.
Ryan defended his team, its work ethic and his job security during a very Rexian radio interview Tuesday with WEPN-FM in New York.
"This team will be far from an embarrassment when the season's over," Ryan said. "At the end of the day, everything's going to work out."
The Jets have a long way to go to make that true after a terribly rough four-week losing stretch highlighted by its starting quarterback, Geno Smith, cursing at a fan, missing a meeting and -- most importantly -- struggling mightily on the field.
Ryan understands if his team doesn't turn it around he'll likely be searching for a new job in 2015.
"If we don't get this thing on the right track, I don't think for a minute I'll be here ... but we'll find a way," he said.
To point out how quickly fortunes can change in the NFL, Ryan singled out rival New England Patriots.
"All you have to do is look at New England the week before: They got blown out (and) they righted the ship," he said, then offering this prediction: "This will be the same thing."
More notes from Gang Green's fearless leader:
» On facing and stopping Peyton Manning this week: "I'm not going to say we're going to poison his food or something ... but that has crossed my mind."
» Responding to criticism that the Jets don't have enough good players to compete: "I think we have plenty of talent."
» The coach took issue with linebacker Demario Davis telling reporters Sunday they weren't "practicing like a championship team." Ryan said he was "shocked" by those comments and talked to Davis about them.
» Ryan offered another vote of confidence for Smith as his starter: "I definitely believe in Geno Smith. I see things that a lot of fans and people outside this building don't see."
He also added that Smith missed a 10-minute meeting, not a 2-hour one.
