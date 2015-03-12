Around the NFL

Rex Ryan: Buffalo Bills signed QB Tyrod Taylor

Mar 12, 2015
The Buffalo Bills aren't finished adding competition under center.

Coach Rex Ryan told a Toronto radio station on Thursday that the team has struck a deal with former Ravens backup Tyrod Taylor, per Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News. The team later confirmed the deal.

The fifth-year passer will compete for snaps with Matt Cassel and EJ Manuel, giving play-caller Greg Roman a signal-caller capable of making plays on the ground:

That's what the Bills thought they had in Manuel, but the former first-round pick has failed to grow into a dependable starter, forcing the team to sign Cassel as a veteran safety valve after leaning on Kyle Orton in 2014.

Taylor barely played behind Joe Flacco in Baltimore, throwing just 35 passes over four campaigns. Coach John Harbaugh said last offseason that he was "disappointed" with Taylor's development. The Bills, though, believe they can make more out of the former Virginia Tech star.

