Rex Ryan, Bills hitting panic button after 0-2 start

The Bills were also a boom-or-bust team offensively under Roman early this season. After being totally shut down in Baltimore, Buffalo was too reliant on the big play Thursday night. Despite his fantasy stats, Tyrod Taylor looked shaky for most of the night with his slow trigger. He is the type of quarterback that needs to see his receivers open and Buffalo doesn't have enough receivers that win early in the down. Ryan wants to run a "smashmouth" offense, but it's worth wondering if LeSean McCoy is the right fit for that style. He is still a dynamic runner but too often bounces plays to the outside and loses yardage rather than taking what the defense gives him. That puts Taylor in tough third-down situations. Which leads us to Buffalo's biggest problem.