Rex doesn't care about Pats' QB because it's not Brady

As of Monday morning, the Patriots would not say who their starting quarterback would be. The Patriots got a long weekend off and don't report to the field until Tuesday. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told local radio station WEEI on Monday that he hoped both Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder) and Jacoby Brissett (thumb) would be healthy enough to make a start against Buffalo. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted that New England not signing free agent TJ Yates is a sign that both quarterbacks should be healthy enough to dress.