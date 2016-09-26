Rex doesn't care about Pats' QB because it's not Brady

Say what you will about Rex Ryan as a football coach, but his bluster and post-victory jubilance are second to none in the NFL. When Ryan is winning, we're all winning.
"I can sit back and say I don't care who plays quarterback, because (Tom) Brady ain't," Ryan said Sunday, via ESPN.com. "I don't care who plays quarterback. Steve Grogan can play quarterback. If (Bill) Belichick's playing quarterback, we're coming after him, I promise you that."
He added: "I know how difficult it is to defend against a running quarterback. That's what we have to be ready (for) in case Edelman quarterbacks, right? I have a funny feeling he isn't going to be Brady back there."
Classic Rex, right down to the Steve Grogan reference.
As of Monday morning, the Patriots would not say who their starting quarterback would be. The Patriots got a long weekend off and don't report to the field until Tuesday. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told local radio station WEEI on Monday that he hoped both Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder) and Jacoby Brissett (thumb) would be healthy enough to make a start against Buffalo. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted that New England not signing free agent TJ Yates is a sign that both quarterbacks should be healthy enough to dress.
Ryan will be ready. Though the Patriots are nearly unbeatable at home, and though they've been almost harder to prepare for in Brady's absence thanks to the ever-rotating list of quarterbacks or wide receivers that could be taking snaps under center, Ryan knows there is no legacy-correcting opportunity better than defeating his self-made nemesis.
The Bills are still woozy at 1-2 but are by no means out of it. Sunday's victory over the Cardinals showed a life we haven't seen from the Bills in about a year. Ryan would love a 2-2 record going into games against the 49ers, Dolphins and Rams -- and by extension, so would we. Imagine the possibilities.