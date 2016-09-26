Around the NFL

Rex doesn't care about Pats' QB because it's not Brady

Published: Sep 26, 2016 at 01:27 AM

Say what you will about Rex Ryan as a football coach, but his bluster and post-victory jubilance are second to none in the NFL. When Ryan is winning, we're all winning.

And after Sunday's stunning 33-18 victory over the Cardinals, the Bills (1-2) turned their sights toward New England. Of course Ryan had something to say.

"I can sit back and say I don't care who plays quarterback, because (Tom) Brady ain't," Ryan said Sunday, via ESPN.com. "I don't care who plays quarterback. Steve Grogan can play quarterback. If (Bill) Belichick's playing quarterback, we're coming after him, I promise you that."

He added: "I know how difficult it is to defend against a running quarterback. That's what we have to be ready (for) in case Edelman quarterbacks, right? I have a funny feeling he isn't going to be Brady back there."

Classic Rex, right down to the Steve Grogan reference.

As of Monday morning, the Patriots would not say who their starting quarterback would be. The Patriots got a long weekend off and don't report to the field until Tuesday. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told local radio station WEEI on Monday that he hoped both Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder) and Jacoby Brissett (thumb) would be healthy enough to make a start against Buffalo. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted that New England not signing free agent TJ Yates is a sign that both quarterbacks should be healthy enough to dress.

Ryan will be ready. Though the Patriots are nearly unbeatable at home, and though they've been almost harder to prepare for in Brady's absence thanks to the ever-rotating list of quarterbacks or wide receivers that could be taking snaps under center, Ryan knows there is no legacy-correcting opportunity better than defeating his self-made nemesis.

The Bills are still woozy at 1-2 but are by no means out of it. Sunday's victory over the Cardinals showed a life we haven't seen from the Bills in about a year. Ryan would love a 2-2 record going into games against the 49ers, Dolphins and Rams -- and by extension, so would we. Imagine the possibilities.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mike McCarthy has 'great confidence' in himself as Cowboys coach: 'I know how to win in this league'

The dust has settled in Arlington. Now it's time to determine just how solid the footing is under Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys coach has been forced to answer questions about his job status following last week's loss to San Francisco.
news

Howie Roseman: Eagles 'expected more from' Jalen Reagor at this point

﻿Jalen Reagor﻿ caught one pass for two yards in the Eagles' wild-card defeat. He also muffed two punts, losing the first and the slim chance Philadelphia had of staging a massive comeback.
news

NFL files motion to dismiss Jon Gruden lawsuit, compel arbitration 

The NFL on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss lawsuits filed by Jon Gruden on Nov. 12 against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell alleging the parties sought to raze Gruden's career with the release of private emails in which the former Raiders head coach used misogynistic, homophobic and racist terms. 
news

Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins excited at prospect of competing to be Steelers' QB1 next season

Steelers quarterbacks ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ and ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ are each relishing the chance to be the franchise's next starting quarterback.  
news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder/thumb) expected to play vs. Packers, but won't be 100 percent

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to play, but will not be 100 percent in the San Francisco's Divisional Round contest Saturday night against the top-seeded Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield undergoes successful shoulder surgery: 'This is not the end of my story'

Baker Mayfield underwent repair for his torn labrum Wednesday and posted a short video afterward deeming it a "complete success." He is expected to begin light throwing in April, but a full recovery will require 4-6 months.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy defends last-second draw play: 'We had great confidence in that situation'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy defended how his team handled the final seconds of their playoff loss to the 49ers when speaking with reporters Wednesday.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry on status vs. Bengals: 'We'll see where I am on Saturday' 

Derrick Henry is a welcome sight at Titans practice, having returned following a lengthy layoff with a foot injury. But the star RB isn't yet ready to proclaim himself a go for the team's Divisional Round home playoff game against the Bengals on Saturday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 19

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (ankle) and RT ﻿Tristan Wirfs (ankle)﻿ will be listed as DNPs for the team's walkthrough Wednesday, per coach Bruce Arians. Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Tuesday.
news

NFL fines Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for striking player on helmet

The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for striking Bucs safety Andrew Adams on the helmet during the team's 31-15 playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Eagles GM Howie Roseman says Jalen Hurts enters offseason as starting QB for 2022

The Eagles plan to ride into 2022 with ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ as their starting quarterback. GM Howie Roseman praised Hurts' development Wednesday while affirming the QB has done enough to head into the offseason as the starter.
news

Joe Burrow downplays Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years: 'This is how it's gonna be from here on out'

﻿Joe Burrow﻿ wasn't around for any of the Cincinnati Bengals' playoff miseries of the past, and therefore he's not saddled by them. The second-year QB has made it clear that he simply expects playoff success.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW