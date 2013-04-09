Rex Burkhead visits 'NFL AM'; Concussions hearing starts

Published: Apr 08, 2013 at 11:03 PM

We're weeks into free agency, but there have been plenty of moves lately. Join "NFL AM" on Tuesday, as we catch you up to speed and provide their take on all the news around the league. Plus, running back Rex Burkhead of the Nebraska Cornhuskers checks in with the crew. Preview all Tuesday's NFL news here, and get into the week's football talk at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

Brooks: Mock Draft 6.0

After all the movement at the QB position, where will Geno Smith end up? Bucky Brooks figures it out in his latest mock draft. **More ...**

Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:

» As we count down the days to the 2013 NFL Draft, NFL.com writers are revealing their choices for the best and worst picks of all time for each of the 32 teams. Readers get to determine their choices as well. Today we have a double dose, with looks at the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.

» NFL Network's State of the Franchise series continues tonight at 7 p.m. ET with the 2013 Arizona Cardinals on "NFL Total Access."

» Albert Breer has a primer on where things stand going into the league's big concussion hearing.

Best_Worst_DraftPick_Logo_200x115.jpg

» Who are the best and worst all-time draft picks by your team? Find out and let your voice be heard. More ... 

» Bucky Brooks has a look at five guys who turned heads at the NFL's Super Regional Combine at Cowboys Stadium.

» Elliot Harrison will examine the draft needs in the NFC North.

» Manti Te'o chats with Steve Mariucci on tonight's episode of "Game Changers" at 8 p.m. ET.

» Happy birthday to New York Jets offensive lineman Willie Colon, who turns 30 on Tuesday.

