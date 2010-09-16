Revis: Tight hamstring shouldn't keep me out of Jets-Pats tilt

The All-Pro cornerback was limited in practice Thursday with tightness in his left hamstring, but he fully expects to play Sunday in New York's game against the New England Patriots.
"It's just a tightness," Revis said. "It's not anything that serious to where I will not be playing on Sunday."
Moss vs. Revis
The buzz is palpable for Sunday's matchup between Randy Moss and Darrelle Revis. After taking verbal shots at one another, they are ready to take their rivalry back to the field. More ...
Jets coach Rex Ryan opened his daily news conference with the injury report, saying linebacker Calvin Pace is out with a broken foot, and then cleared his throat.
"This next one's got me a little choked up," he quipped.
Ryan later said he wasn't "overly concerned" about Revis' hamstring and wanted to "err on the side of caution." Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine characterized it as "a real minor thing."
Revis participated in about half the practice and came out when the team went into 2-minute drills.
"I think I'm 100 percent," Revis said. "It's just tightness, just taking care of it. If I feel something, I just tell the guys and they'll do the best thing for me to make sure I'll be out on the field on Sunday."
Revis is expected to have a major role in the game as he'll be asked to cover Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss -- something he did with lots of success last season. Moss was held to nine catches for just 58 yards and one touchdown in two games.
Ryan even joked that the league has mandated that Revis has to cover Moss.
"Yeah, I've got a contract with the NFL," Revis said with a laugh. "No, Rex is funny. I'm sure everybody's looking forward to Sunday, looking forward to me and Randy going up against each other, and I'm sure it's going to be a fun matchup."
Ryan said the Jets' defensive strategy could be affected if Revis isn't 100 percent, so the team wants to play things safe in the days leading up to the game.
"Anytime it's a hamstring," Ryan said, "you get a little nervous."
Revis missed all of training camp while holding out for 36 days in a contract dispute. He says he was in great shape coming into the season, and he played well in the opener against the Baltimore Ravens, but he understands he's a bit behind in his conditioning.
"It could be a training-camp thing because I wasn't there," Revis said. "But, like I told you guys before, I was working out. It wasn't like I was sitting out being a couch potato."
Still, Revis wasn't participating in the rigorous two-a-day practices that his teammates were during camp.
"I haven't been doing that," Revis said. "So me, personally, I probably would say, yeah, that's why there's a little bit of tightness because I'm still trying to get my football legs up under me."
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press