Revamped Patriots face rival Jets

Published: Sep 05, 2007 at 07:24 AM

The New England Patriots had a successful off-season. It's now time for them to translate that success to the field.

Opening the season with perhaps the highest expectations of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, the Patriots face a tough test Sunday when they visit the AFC East rival New York Jets.

This game is a rematch of an AFC wild-card playoff matchup from Jan. 7, won 37-16 by the Patriots at Foxborough. Brady passed for 212 yards and two touchdowns while improving to 6-0 during his career in home playoff games - all of them coached by Belichick.

The Patriots - who went 12-4 to win their fourth straight AFC East title - advanced to the AFC championship game at Indianapolis, where they let a 21-3 lead slip away en route to a 38-34 defeat.

After the loss, New England spent the offseason aggressively retooling its roster. To bolster an aging linebacking corps, the Patriots signed two-time Pro Bowler Adalius Thomas away from Baltimore.

To provide Brady with the reliable targets he lacked in 2006, New England signed wide receivers Donte' Stallworth from Philadelphia and Wes Welker from Miami, and acquired former All-Pro Randy Moss from Oakland for a fourth-round draft pick.

The flurry of moves has made New England a popular pick to win its fourth Super Bowl in seven years, but the Patriots are trying their best to ignore their press clippings.

"The amateurs do all the picking," said Thomas, who had a career-high 11 sacks last season. "Pros just come and prepare for work."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Deshaun Watson 'would love' to have free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins sign with Browns

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson told reporters Tuesday that he "would love" to see former teammate DeAndre Hopkins sign with Cleveland.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson being cautious with Calvin Ridley in OTAs: 'Just want to be careful with him'

The Jacksonville Jaguars have big plans for Calvin Ridley in 2023, but after the wideout missed all of the 2022 campaign, the club is easing him back into offseason workouts.

news

State of the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts and Co. appear poised to avoid Super Bowl hangover

After falling just short of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy last season, can Jalen Hurts and Co. avoid the dreaded Super Bowl hangover? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More