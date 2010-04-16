Return specialist Witherspoon cut by Lions, claimed by Panthers

Published: Apr 16, 2010 at 11:50 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers have claimed kick returner Brian Witherspoon off waivers from the Detroit Lions.

Friday's move gives the Panthers another contender for their return job. Witherspoon has averaged 23.6 yards per kickoff return and 10.8 yard per punt return in his two-year NFL career.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Witherspoon signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted rookie in 2008. The defensive back was waived by the Jaguars in December and then signed with the Lions, with whom he played in one game to close last season.

