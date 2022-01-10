'Resilient' 49ers' 17-point comeback over Rams is 'perfect type of win' heading into playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers looked dead in the water, trailing 17-0, and Jimmy Garoppolo had just thrown an interception at midfield, setting up the Los Angeles Rams to add to their lead.

Then the Niners' comeback began.

The San Francisco D sacked Matthew Stafford to force a punt, and the offense came to life, with Garoppolo leading an end-of-half field goal to awaken the Niners faithful.

The 49ers opened the second half with back-to-back TD drives of 75 and 74 yards to tie the score at 17, and the defense smothered the Rams. Deficit erased.

Then, after L.A. retook the lead on an impressive drive from Stafford and Cooper Kupp﻿, Kyle Shanahan's team responded again with a stop on defense and a five-play, 88-yard TD drive with fewer than 30 seconds remaining to force OT. The Niners drove for an opening possession field goal in the extra period. And maligned rookie corner Ambry Thomas made a pretty twisting interception to clinch the 27-24 win.

Playoffs, inbound.

The key word after the victory that pushed the Niners into the postseason: resiliency

"Our guys are really resilient," Shanahan said, via ESPN. "Our goal every year is to get in the tournament so you've got a chance at the ultimate one, and our guys, I think it's real hard where you have a season where you lose four in a row. Most places, you lose four in a row, it's tough to keep guys together -- and just the character in the building and the players and everyone around, it makes it easy, you just focus on your job and keep fighting, and that's what our guys have done all year."

The 17-point comeback marked the largest by the 49ers in the Shanahan era and the club's largest since a 17-point comeback versus Atlanta in 2012 in the NFC Championship Game.

It was the type of game that linebacker Fred Warner believes will help the club build confidence for the postseason, knowing they can overcome any deficit against a playoff opponent. San Francisco takes on rival Dallas on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET.