Reshad Jones holding out through Dolphins' minicamp

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Jones plans to sit out this week's mandatory minicamp as part of his quest for a new long-term deal, per a source informed of his plans. Jones skipped all of Miami's organized team activities and will face fines from here on out.
Jones is scheduled to make $14 million-plus over the next two years, but the seventh-year defensive back is angling to make more than $10 million annually, per The Miami Herald. That kind of scratch would put him in the neighborhood of what safeties Eric Berry and Earl Thomas make under their latest deals. Minnesota's Harrison Smith also just inked a five-year, $51.25 million extension with the Vikings.
"I personally believe I'm the best safety in the league," Jones said last season. "I know there are some great safeties in this league. I have a lot of respect for those guys. But my body of work speaks for itself. I've got versatility on my side. I can play both safety positions. I can make plays. I've got the numbers to back that up."
In the prime of his career, Jones is seeing his positional peers land lucrative extensions. The Dolphins aren't rushing to meet his demands, though, meaning this standoff could stretch on into training camp.