Reports: Jahvid Best to become a student-coach for Cal-Berkeley

Golden Bear Report broke the news that former Detroit Lions running back Jahvid Best, whose promising career was derailed by concussions, was hired by his alma mater Cal as a student-coach.
The Report said Best will work with the running backs.
Best played at Cal and was expected to step into the role of the Lions' lead tailback in 2010. However, he played 22 games for Detroit and suffered multiple concussions, including one that ended his 2011 season after six games.
Chad Nightengale, Best's coach at Salesian High School, told the San Jose Mercury News he thought Best would be an excellent coach.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor