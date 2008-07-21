Reports: Bears, Urlacher agrees to deal

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) -The Chicago Bears and linebacker Brian Urlacher agreed to a contract extension Monday through the 2012 season, according to published reports.
The Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times reported that the extension is worth $18 million, including a $6 million signing bonus. The Bears declined to confirm the deal.
Players were scheduled to report to training camp at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais on Tuesday. The Bears are still looking to sign top draft choice Chris Williams, an offensive tackle.
Urlacher, entering his ninth season, signed a nine-year, $57 million contract in 2003 that would have expired after 2011.
Last season, Urlacher played with an arthritic back condition and also had minor offseason neck surgery. Urlacher, 30, has been selected for the Pro Bowl six times and has 15 career interceptions and 37 1/2 sacks.