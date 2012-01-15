Report: Vikings strip DC title from Pagac, offer different role

Published: Jan 15, 2012 at 08:49 AM

Now that the Minnesota Vikings have interviewed several candidates for Fred Pagac's job, the team has relieved him of his duties as defensive coordinator.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Sunday the Vikings made the move Friday morning and offered Pagac a job to return as linebackers coach, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

Pagac remains listed as the defensive coordinator on the Vikings' official website. According to the report, the team hasn't been informed whether or not Pagac will accept the demotion.

Pagac spent one season running the defense under new coach Leslie Frazier -- the Vikings finished 31st in scoring defense and 21st in total defense -- after four seasons (2006-10) as linebackers coach.

The Vikings have interviewed several coaches to join the team's defensive staff. They talked to Mel Tucker, who decided to stay with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and sources told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora that Miami Dolphins interim coach Todd Bowles also is a candidate. The Vikingsalso interviewed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Raheem Morris, but he took a job as the Washington Redskins' defensive backs coach.

Current linebackers coach Mike Singletary also is believed to be in the mix for the coordinator job, according to the Pioneer Press.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

