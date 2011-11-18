Report: Vick won't play in Eagles' NFC East tilt vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick is not expected to play in this weekend's tilt against the New York Giants, a source told The News Journal of Wilmington on Friday.
Backup signal-caller Vince Young will get the start after working out with the Eagles' first-team offense this week, the newspaper reported.
Vick was officially listed as questionable on the team's Friday injury report.
Vick broke his two lower ribs on the second play of the Eagles' 21-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. He played out the remainder of the loss, but he noticeably was off following the hit. Vick completed only 16 of 34 passes against a suspect Cardinals secondary, sailing the ball over the heads of many of his receivers.
Vick sat out practice all week.
Young will make his first start since Week 11 of 2010, then with the Tennessee Titans. He is not likely to have the services of the Eagles' leading receiver, Jeremy Maclin, who missed his third consecutive practice on Friday and was officially deemed questionable with shoulder and hamstring injuries.
"It's just all about going out there and playing a game and always staying ready," Young said Friday. "Definitely that was one of the (reasons) why they did bring me here, to stay ready and come in and lead guys and keep the same tempo Mike Vick has.
"Overall, I feel pretty good but like I've been saying it's not about me. I just want to go out and just lead the guys to victory."
Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (high ankle sprain) and offensive lineman King Dunlap (concussion) were both ruled out.