Report: Texans WR Johnson hires experienced McGuire as agent

Johnson, who expressed his displeasure with his contract earlier this week, has hired Kennard McGuire to represent him, the Houston Chroniclereported Friday, citing a source close to the Texans wide receiver.
Johnson, a four-time Pro Bowl pick, previously had his uncle, Andre Melton, serve as his agent, but McGuire is much more experienced. The Houston-based agent represented Brandon Marshall last month when the two-time Pro Bowl receiver landed a four-year, $47.3 million contract extension, including $23 million guaranteed, after being traded to the Miami Dolphins.
Deals like Marshall's most likely led to Johnson wanting a new deal -- and skipping three voluntary workouts to express that. Johnson has five years left on an eight-year, $60 million contract that includes $15 million in guarantees.
Johnson returned to the team Thursday and said he was ready to "move on" concerning his contract. Texans owner Bob McNair said Johnson and general manager Rick Smith will meet to discuss the receiver's deal as some point, but there isn't a schedule for any negotiations.
"I don't really think you can really win against an organization," Johnson said. "When you're under contract, they can hold you to that, and it's up to them to redo it or give you an extension or whatever they want to do. So they really don't have to do nothing. They can sit there and hold me to that contract."
Johnson, the third overall draft pick by the Texans in 2003, is entering his eighth NFL season and has led the league in receiving in each of the last two seasons.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.