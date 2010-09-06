Report: T.J. considering Raiders, 'Skins in search for new home

Published: Sep 06, 2010 at 03:58 AM

Free-agent wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh has narrowed down the list of teams he might play for next to the Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins, according to The Seattle Times, citing a source who has spoken with the player.

Houshmandzadeh was cut by the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday after only one season, as coach Pete Carroll continued his roster purge.

A number of teams around the league have helped Houshmandzadeh narrow down his list. 

Minnesota Vikings coach Brad Childress said during a news conference Sunday that his team isn't interested in the nine-year NFL veteran.

"Right now, I'd be more prone to see if we could find a younger guy or somebody that's been around in a West Coast offense," Childress said.

The Cincinnati Bengals were considered by some to be a natural fit for Houshmandzadeh, who spent eight years with the team, but Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said Houshmandzadeh would be a fit with his former team if it was "constituted differently."

Cleveland Browns general manager Tom Heckert also confirmed that the Browns planned to pass on the wideout.

"I think we're going to be good with the guys we have for right now," Heckert told the Akron Beacon Journal.

Last season, Houshmandzadeh caught 79 passes for 911 yards and three touchdowns, his fewest receptions since 2005 and his fewest scores since 2002. But he still was the Seahawks' No. 1 receiver.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

