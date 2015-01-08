Report: Steelers' Todd Haley signs two-year extension

Haley and the Steelers' offense found a groove this season, finishing second in total yards (less than a yard behind the Saints) while averaging a robust 27.2 points per game. Roethlisberger -- now in a good place with his OC -- posted the best statistical numbers of his career; Antonio Brown strengthened his case as the game's best wide receiver; and Le'Veon Bell emerged as the top all-purpose running back in the NFL.