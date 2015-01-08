Around the NFL

Report: Steelers' Todd Haley signs two-year extension

Published: Jan 08, 2015 at 05:38 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off the greatest statistical season on offense in franchise history. That appears to have paid dividends for offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Wednesday that Haley was quietly signed to a two-year extension that keeps him under the team's control through the 2016 season. The Steelers have yet to announce the move.

The sailing hasn't always been smooth for Haley, who was a lightning rod for criticism in his first two seasons after replacing Bruce Arians as offensive coordinator. Arians was let go despite Mike Tomlin's public support, and reports of Haley and Ben Roethlisberger butting heads were plentiful. Even Snoop Dogg got in on the act.

Haley and the Steelers' offense found a groove this season, finishing second in total yards (less than a yard behind the Saints) while averaging a robust 27.2 points per game. Roethlisberger -- now in a good place with his OC -- posted the best statistical numbers of his career; Antonio Brown strengthened his case as the game's best wide receiver; and Le'Veon Bell emerged as the top all-purpose running back in the NFL.

Locking up Haley is a no-brainer and a testament to the type of patience well-run franchises like the Steelers are known to exhibit.

