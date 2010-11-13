Report: Sears arrested on outstanding warrant for battery

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Arron Sears was arrested Saturday afternoon on an outstanding warrant for battery of a law enforcement officer, according to the St. Petersburg Times.
Deputy Larry McKinnon, a spokesman for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office, said that witnesses contacted police Saturday when Sears was seen wandering in the middle of a road in Tampa.
McKinnon said Sears was confused about his location and appeared disoriented. During a routine check of Sears' driver's license, police discovered he had an outstanding warrant, linked to a June 5 incident when he was charged by the Tampa Police Department with battery on a law enforcement officer.
Sears was booked into the Hillsborough County jail and hasn't been released.
Records show that Sears is being held under the Baker Act, which provides an individual with emergency services and temporary detention for mental health evaluation.
The Times reports that bail has been set at $2,000.
Sears was listed at 6-foot-5 and 360 pounds in the arrest report, a full 60 pounds above his playing weight.
The Bucs selected Sears in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He started 31 games in his first two seasons with the Bucs, then battled an undisclosed psychological problem before the start of the 2009 season and was placed on the non-football related illness list.