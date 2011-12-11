Report: Schwartz threatens Lions with zero-tolerance policy

Published: Dec 11, 2011 at 04:24 AM

Detroit Lions coach Jim Schwartz is fed up with his team's knack for drive-killing penalties and game-changing personal-foul calls.

The Lions were called for 11 penalties -- many of which came after the whistle -- for 107 yards during last Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, as a national TV audience got a firsthand look at Detroit's at-times undisciplined play.

ESPN.com cited a source in reporting that Schwartz told his players during a Saturday night meeting before Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings that he wants them to play clean, smart football, and there is a zero-tolerance policy for those who don't comply.

According to ESPN.com, Schwartz said he would remove any Lion who picks up a post-whistle personal foul. The offending player will not be allowed to check back into the game.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported that tight end Brandon Pettigrew was docked $25,000 for pushing an official last Sunday. Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson was docked $7,500 for unnecessary roughness, and Lions return man Stefan Logan was docked $7,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Saints.

