Report: Saints LB Vilma out indefinitely after knee surgery

Published: Nov 13, 2011 at 11:00 AM

New Orleans Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma, struggling for weeks with a left knee injury, had surgery for his bothersome condition despite earlier denials by the team, a league source told The Times-Picayune.

It was not known when the surgery was performed and no timetable was given for Vilma's return.

Vilma, inactive against the Falcons on Sunday, has also sat out games against Houston and Tampa Bay this season. He has been wearing a soft brace on the knee.

Much speculation had surrounded Vilma's condition, not only because he missed several practices but the linebacker also did not attend his foundation's annual fundraising dinner last week in New Orleans, the Picayune reported.

