Report: Raiders' stadium to be called Overstock.com Coliseum

Published: Apr 27, 2011 at 04:41 AM

The Oakland Raiders' home is about to receive a new name.

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum will be renamed Overstock.com Coliseum under a proposed six-year deal that's expected to be approved this week by the authority that operates the stadium, Bay Area News Group reported Wednesday.

The stadium hasn't had a sponsorship deal since 2008, and how long this one will last is anyone's guess. Both the Raiders and their co-tenant, Major League Baseball's Oakland Athletics, have leases that expire in 2013. Overstock.com has an escape clause in the deal should either team move.

Even the Overstock.com moniker is temporary because the company is in the process of rebranding itself as O.com.

