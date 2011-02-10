Report: Raiders prepared to play tag; Seymour not so sure

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Thursday that Pro Bowl defensive lineman Richard Seymour is expected to receive a franchise player tag from the Oakland Raiders.
Seymour, however, told NFL.com senior writer Steve Wyche on Thursday that he hasn't been informed that he would be franchised by the Raiders and all reports that he would be are speculation.
After the sides were unable to reach terms on a three-year pact during the last year's offseason, Seymour, 31, agreed to a one-year, $12.4 million exclusive rights deal. According to the Chronicle, Seymour could be in line for almost $15 million next season if the same scenario plays out.
Seymour helped anchor a young, improving Raiders defense in 2010, and he told the Chronicle at one point late in the season, "I see myself retiring as a Raider."
The Raiders were 11th in total defense (322.8 yards per game) and 13th in points allowed per game (23.2).
Seymour had 5.5 sacks and 48 total tackles in 13 games, figures that exceeded his 16-game totals from 2009, as the Raiders went 8-8.