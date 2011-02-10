Report: Raiders prepared to play tag; Seymour not so sure

Published: Feb 10, 2011 at 01:13 AM

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Thursday that Pro Bowl defensive lineman Richard Seymour is expected to receive a franchise player tag from the Oakland Raiders.

Seymour, however, told NFL.com senior writer Steve Wyche on Thursday that he hasn't been informed that he would be franchised by the Raiders and all reports that he would be are speculation.

After the sides were unable to reach terms on a three-year pact during the last year's offseason, Seymour, 31, agreed to a one-year, $12.4 million exclusive rights deal. According to the Chronicle, Seymour could be in line for almost $15 million next season if the same scenario plays out.

Seymour helped anchor a young, improving Raiders defense in 2010, and he told the Chronicle at one point late in the season, "I see myself retiring as a Raider."

The Raiders were 11th in total defense (322.8 yards per game) and 13th in points allowed per game (23.2).

Seymour had 5.5 sacks and 48 total tackles in 13 games, figures that exceeded his 16-game totals from 2009, as the Raiders went 8-8.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers TE George Kittle (calf) to be placed on injured reserve

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (calf) will miss at least three games once being placed on injured reserve, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Packers CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) placed on injured reserve

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) will miss a minimum of three games after being placed on injured reserve on Saturday. 
news

Bills, CB Taron Johnson agree to three-year, $24 million contract extension

Taron Johnson﻿ has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 9

Joe Mixon (ankle) was put through a workout this morning and is trending toward playing "in some capacity" on Sunday against the Packers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW