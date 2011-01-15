Report: Raiders cutting ties with defensive coordinator Marshall

Published: Jan 15, 2011 at 01:00 PM

The Oakland Raiders will not bring back defensive coordinator John Marshall next season, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday, citing league sources.

The newspaper reported that Raiders owner Al Davis has decided to move in a different direction, despite the team's improvement on defense in 2010.

The team hasn't confirmed the move, and Raiders senior executive John Herrera told the Chronicle that confidential staff evaluations took place last week.

Oakland ranked 11th in total defense in 2010, Marshall's second season with the team. The Raiders allowed 322.8 yards and 23.2 points per game under Marshall this season.

Davis didn't pick coach Tom Cable's contract option following an 8-8 season and is expected to announce offensive coordinator Hue Jackson as the replacement this week, according to the Chronicle.

Marshall, 65, has 31 years of NFL coaching experience. He also has served as defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.

