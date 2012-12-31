Report: Penn State's Bill O'Brien eyed by Browns, Eagles

Published: Dec 30, 2012 at 08:47 PM

Penn State football coach Bill O'Brien is expected to be sought after by the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles for their head coaching jobs, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

NFL head coach tracker

The Andy Reid era is over in Philadelphia. Which other coaches could lose their jobs in the days ahead? More ...

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Eagles have decided to fire coach Andy Reid.

NFL Network's Michael Lombardi and Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer have both reported that Browns coach Pat Shurmur is on his way out, possibly as soon as Monday.

Oregon coach Chip Kelly, who cannot be contacted by NFL teams until after the Ducks' Jan. 3 bowl game, is also expected to draw interest from multiple NFL teams, including the Browns, The Plain Dealer reported.

O'Brien has earned plaudits for pulling the Nittany Lions program through the Jerry Sandusky child sex-abuse scandal.

The former New England Patriots offensive coordinator posted an 8-4 record in his one season in Happy Valley despite the scandal and the resultant NCAA sanctions and player defections.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

