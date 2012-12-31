Report: Penn State's Bill O'Brien eyed by Browns, Eagles

Penn State football coach Bill O'Brien is expected to be sought after by the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles for their head coaching jobs, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.
NFL Network's Michael Lombardi and Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer have both reported that Browns coach Pat Shurmur is on his way out, possibly as soon as Monday.
Oregon coach Chip Kelly, who cannot be contacted by NFL teams until after the Ducks' Jan. 3 bowl game, is also expected to draw interest from multiple NFL teams, including the Browns, The Plain Dealer reported.
O'Brien has earned plaudits for pulling the Nittany Lions program through the Jerry Sandusky child sex-abuse scandal.
The former New England Patriots offensive coordinator posted an 8-4 record in his one season in Happy Valley despite the scandal and the resultant NCAA sanctions and player defections.