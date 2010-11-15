Report: OT Long's injured left shoulder could require surgery

Published: Nov 15, 2010 at 03:49 AM

The Miami Dolphins' 29-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday came with a price: a growing injury list that leaves the team thin as they prepare for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bears.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel is reporting that left tackle Jake Long is set to have an MRI exam on his left shoulder Monday. There is concern that the injury is a dislocation that could require season-ending surgery, according to a source.

If Long, who hasn't missed a game in three seasons with Miami, is out for an extended stretch, the Dolphins might consider moving right tackle Vernon Carey into his spot, according to the newspaper.

On defense, Dolphins outside linebacker Cameron Wake, who leads the team with 8.5 sacks, had X-rays on his injured hip Sunday and could miss the Bears game.

Dolphins free safety Chris Clemons (knee) and defensive end Kendall Langford (ankle) were also injured against the Titans, but the injuries are not considered serious.

