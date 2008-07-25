Report: NFL to stream NBC games in real time

Published: Jul 25, 2008 at 04:22 PM

NEW YORK (AP) -The NFL will stream 17 prime-time, regular-season games in real time on NFL.com and NBCSports.com, including the season opener between the Washington Redskins and New York Giants, according to an advance copy of a story running in Monday's SportsBusiness Journal.

The league has never streamed games in real time in the United States.

The online video will come from NBC's broadcast feed, with the call by announcers Al Michaels and John Madden. The league has not decided how to treat the advertisements, but it's likely the NFL and NBC will sell new online ads and share the revenue, SportsBusiness Journal reported.

The move is part of the NFL's plan to provide more digital content. The league has always been extremely protective of its game action, handing out limited use of highlights and vigorously safeguarding the television broadcast.

