Report: NFL says Lions' Peterson shouldn't be fined for blocks

Published: Dec 18, 2010 at 05:53 AM

The NFL revoked $10,000 in fines of Detroit Lions guard Stephen Peterman, who received the sanctions for two chop-block penalties called during a Nov. 7 game against the New York Jets, MLive.com reported Saturday.

Peterman was fined $5,000 for each penalty, but the NFL changed its mind after reviewing the plays. According to MLive.com, the league told Peterman in a letter that he didn't commit any penalties.

Peterman, a sixth-year pro out of LSU, has started in all 13 games for the 3-10 Lions this season. He joined the team in 2006 after playing in just three games for the Dallas Cowboys the previous season.

