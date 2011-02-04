Report: More foot surgery for Panthers QB Clausen

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jimmy Clausen underwent what's believed to be minor surgery on his left foot last week, the *Charlotte Observer* reported Friday.
Dr. Robert Anderson, the Panthers' team orthopedist, performed the operation. Clausen, a rookie who played most of his senior season at Notre Dame with two torn ligaments in his big toe, had been feeling the effects of offseason toe surgery from last year and said in December another operation would be needed.
Clausen played in 13 games and started 10 for Carolina this season, completing 157 of 299 passes (52.5 percent) for 1,558 yards and three touchdowns with nine interceptions and a 58.4 passer rating.
Notes: The Panthers hired former NFL running back John Settle, who has spent the past four years as an assistant coach at the University of Wisconsin, as running backs coach. Settle, who also has been an assistant coach for the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Fresno State, was a Pro Bowl selection after rushing for 1,024 for the Atlanta Falcons in 1988, his second season as a pro, and was part of the Washington Redskins' Super Bowl-winning team three years later. He replaces Jim Skipper, who wasn't retained when Ron Rivera took over as head coach for John Fox. ... The Panthers also confirmed that Warren Belin has been hired as linebackers coach. The University of Georgia on Thursday announced Belin's appointment to Carolina's staff. The longtime college coach spent last season with the Bulldogs after eight years at Vanderbilt.
