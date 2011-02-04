Report: More foot surgery for Panthers QB Clausen

Published: Feb 04, 2011 at 08:20 AM

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jimmy Clausen underwent what's believed to be minor surgery on his left foot last week, the *Charlotte Observer* reported Friday.

Dr. Robert Anderson, the Panthers' team orthopedist, performed the operation. Clausen, a rookie who played most of his senior season at Notre Dame with two torn ligaments in his big toe, had been feeling the effects of offseason toe surgery from last year and said in December another operation would be needed.

Clausen played in 13 games and started 10 for Carolina this season, completing 157 of 299 passes (52.5 percent) for 1,558 yards and three touchdowns with nine interceptions and a 58.4 passer rating.

Notes: The Panthers hired former NFL running back John Settle, who has spent the past four years as an assistant coach at the University of Wisconsin, as running backs coach. Settle, who also has been an assistant coach for the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Fresno State, was a Pro Bowl selection after rushing for 1,024 for the Atlanta Falcons in 1988, his second season as a pro, and was part of the Washington Redskins' Super Bowl-winning team three years later. He replaces Jim Skipper, who wasn't retained when Ron Rivera took over as head coach for John Fox. ... The Panthers also confirmed that Warren Belin has been hired as linebackers coach. The University of Georgia on Thursday announced Belin's appointment to Carolina's staff. The longtime college coach spent last season with the Bulldogs after eight years at Vanderbilt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars WR Zay Jones arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery causing bodily harm, according to a Jacksonville (Florida) Sheriff's Office inmate report.
news

Week 10 Monday inactives: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
news

Vikings signing LB Anthony Barr following Jordan Hicks' injury

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that the Vikings plan to sign veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to their practice squad.
news

Move the Sticks: Breaking down the big Week 10 games

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 10 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks. 