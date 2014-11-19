Report: Mike Tomlin bans Mike Mitchell from Twitter

The Steelers coach reportedly told safety Mike Mitchell that he needs to shut down his account, according to The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Mitchell spent the hours following Pittsburgh's 27-24 win over the Tennessee Titans direct messaging critical followers and took a few conversations too far, per ESPN.
This has not been a great month for Mitchell, who was also called unprofessional by Tomlin after he attempted to crash the victory formation during a Week 10 loss to the Jets.
In so many instances, we're amazed that athletes have managed to ignore the anonymous and constant stream of hate on Twitter. Brandon Marshall was one of the most recent to cave, putting up a $25,000 charity prize for a boxing match between himself and one Lions fan.
Nonetheless, responding never seems to make the problem go away. It looks like Mitchell is finding that out the hard way.
