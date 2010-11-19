Report: Mathews likely to miss Chargers' game; Gates could sit

Published: Nov 19, 2010 at 11:57 AM

The San Diego Chargers' offense will have a familiar look Monday night -- short-handed.

According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, the Chargers expect to be without rookie running back Ryan Mathews and possibly tight end Antonio Gates and wide receivers Malcom Floyd and Legedu Naanee in their home game against the Denver Broncos.

Mike Tolbert likely will start in place of Mathews, a first-round draft pick who has a right ankle sprain and hasn't practiced all week. Mathews missed a Week 3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks because of injury.

"I doubt a guy can improve enough in two days to be healthy enough to play on a Monday night," Chargers coach Norv Turner said Friday. "... If he improves dramatically, I would consider playing him."

Gates, a six-time Pro Bowl pick who has a torn plantar fascia in his right foot and missed the Week 9 game against the Houston Texans, also hasn't practiced all week.

Floyd, who missed the last three games, was limited Friday with hamstring soreness after a full practice Thursday.

Naanee (hamstring) was limited again, as were defensive end Travis Johnson (shoulder) and tight end Kris Wilson (back). Safety Steve Gregory (shoulder) missed practice after being limited Thursday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints coach Sean Payton of post-Drew Brees era: 'Approach is still the same'

Though it's clear the franchise will be altered immensely with future Hall of Famer Drew Brees hanging up his cleats, Saints head coach Sean Payton -- speaking to reporters Tuesday at the TPC Louisiana -- painted a picture of things remaining the same.
news

Adrian Peterson remains steadfast in his desire to continue playing: 'I'm looking for a contender'

Adrian Peterson is still a free agent and his goal remains unchanged.

The future Hall of Fame RB wants to play for a team that can win a ring.
news

NFL players, community react to Derek Chauvin's murder conviction in death of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, the explosive case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
news

NFL Draft Fantasy Preview: WRs, Part 1 (aka Highs and Mids)

Marcas Grant is joined by resident fantasy nerd, Matt Okada, for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this episode, the duo focuses on the fantasy potential of incoming wide receivers who are likely to be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW