Report: Mathews likely to miss Chargers' game; Gates could sit

According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, the Chargers expect to be without rookie running back Ryan Mathews and possibly tight end Antonio Gates and wide receivers Malcom Floyd and Legedu Naanee in their home game against the Denver Broncos.
Mike Tolbert likely will start in place of Mathews, a first-round draft pick who has a right ankle sprain and hasn't practiced all week. Mathews missed a Week 3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks because of injury.
"I doubt a guy can improve enough in two days to be healthy enough to play on a Monday night," Chargers coach Norv Turner said Friday. "... If he improves dramatically, I would consider playing him."
Gates, a six-time Pro Bowl pick who has a torn plantar fascia in his right foot and missed the Week 9 game against the Houston Texans, also hasn't practiced all week.
Floyd, who missed the last three games, was limited Friday with hamstring soreness after a full practice Thursday.
Naanee (hamstring) was limited again, as were defensive end Travis Johnson (shoulder) and tight end Kris Wilson (back). Safety Steve Gregory (shoulder) missed practice after being limited Thursday.