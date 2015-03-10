Report: Keenum back with Rams after Texans trade

On the same day Sam Bradford was sent to the Eagles in exchange for Nick Foles, the Rams have brought Case Keenum back into the building. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Keenum signed his tender with the Texans on Tuesday and has been traded back to the Rams in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2016.
The Texans signed Keenum off the Rams' practice squad last December and started him in their final two games of the regular season. Keenum played well in unlikely spot duty and now gets to return to the Rams and fight for a backup job with Austin Davis.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast analyzes early free agency news, including Ndamukong Suh to Miami, Devin McCourty's new deal and more. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.