Report: Jets wanted first-round pick for Richardson

Published: Nov 09, 2016
Before Sheldon Richardson was the "odd man out" of the New York Jets' defensive front, he was a subject of trade discussions with the Dallas Cowboys.

As the trade deadline approached last week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Jets were fielding calls from teams interested in the 2013 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

As it turns out, it was the Jets shopping Richardson to the Cowboys. The asking price was a first-round draft pick in 2017 or 2018, per a Tuesday report from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Although Dallas certainly had a need for disruptive defensive lineman capable of pushing the pocket, the price tag was deemed too exorbitant.

For all of Richardson's obvious talent as a versatile 2014 Pro Bowl selection, he comes with several concerns. Over the past two years, he has served separate NFL suspensions for violating the personal conduct policy as well as the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

Along with Muhammad Wilkerson, he was benched for the first quarter of last week's game as punishment for being late to several team meetings.

Is the potential reward worth the risk for a player set to reach free agency after the 2017 season?

The Cowboys decided it wasn't.

